Short Interest in Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Declines By 56.3%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCHBF shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Tecan Group from CHF 551 to CHF 467 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tecan Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

Shares of TCHBF opened at $348.00 on Friday. Tecan Group has a 12-month low of $348.00 and a 12-month high of $645.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.69.

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution; Resolvex, a smart sample preparation solution for use in genomics, synthetic biology, drug discovery, analytical chemistry, cell biology, protein science, applied markets, and ELISA solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.