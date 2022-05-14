Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Grows By 100.0%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $1.20 on Friday. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

