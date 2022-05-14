Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Rises By 66.1%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 105.5 days.

Shares of THLEF stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. Thales has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $138.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day moving average is $106.12.

THLEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thales from €100.00 ($105.26) to €125.00 ($131.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

