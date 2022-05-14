Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Declines By 38.1%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBOH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Bancshares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in United Bancshares by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 17,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ UBOH opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. United Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

United Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

United Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.