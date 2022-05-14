Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given New €155.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €165.00 ($173.68) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($148.42) to €129.00 ($135.79) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($200.00) to €178.00 ($187.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($157.89) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $60.47. The company had a trading volume of 264,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $57.86 and a 1-year high of $89.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

