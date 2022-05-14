Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target Lowered to €178.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €190.00 ($200.00) to €178.00 ($187.37) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($23.79) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($148.42) to €129.00 ($135.79) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($157.89) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($226.32) to €207.00 ($217.89) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 264,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
