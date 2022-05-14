Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIEN. StockNews.com cut Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.44.
SIEN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 1,286,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,432. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.11. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
