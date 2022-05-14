Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIEN. StockNews.com cut Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.44.

SIEN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 1,286,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,432. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.11. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 865.36% and a negative net margin of 112.89%. The company had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

