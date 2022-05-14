Sientra’s (SIEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 320.17% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.
Sientra stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. 1,286,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.11. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $9.14.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 160,018 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 181,010 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 531,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 364,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sientra (Get Rating)
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
