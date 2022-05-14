Sientra’s (SIEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 320.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Sientra stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. 1,286,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.11. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 112.89% and a negative return on equity of 865.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 160,018 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 181,010 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 531,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 364,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

