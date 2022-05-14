Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) PT Raised to $22.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.15.
Shares of SWIR opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $790.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.