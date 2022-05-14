Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGHT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCK LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $83,918,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $29,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $28,324,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

