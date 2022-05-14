Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGHT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sight Sciences (SGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.