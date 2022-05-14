Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the April 15th total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGML traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 276,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,373. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sigma Lithium will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

