Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sinopharm Group stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group (Get Rating)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.