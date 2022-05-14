Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.27.

SIX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. 4,137,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

