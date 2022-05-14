Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Down 56.1% in April

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the April 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 434.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS SKSBF opened at $17.00 on Friday. Skanska AB has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

