Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,800 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 603,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days.
Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
