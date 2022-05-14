Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,800 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 603,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days.

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.