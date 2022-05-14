Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Down 79.1% in April

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the April 15th total of 222,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
OTCMKTS:DMTTF opened at $0.14 on Friday. Small Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.
About Small Pharma
