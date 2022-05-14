SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Raised to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SMRT stock opened at 4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 7.97. SmartRent has a 12 month low of 3.55 and a 12 month high of 15.14.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.09 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 34.67 million for the quarter.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

