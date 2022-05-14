SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,389,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMCE stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. SMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About SMC Entertainment (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMC Entertainment (SMCE)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.