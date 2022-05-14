SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Down 37.5% in April

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,389,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMCE stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. SMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Get SMC Entertainment alerts:

About SMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

SMC Entertainment, Inc operates in the recorded music business in the United States. The company is involved in the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution, and licensing of recorded music produced by artists. It sells its products in physical form to online physical retailers; and in digital form to online digital retailers; and mobile full-track download stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.