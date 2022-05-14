SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDC. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.22.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

