Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,400 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 338,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,002. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 149,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

