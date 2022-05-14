Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after acquiring an additional 841,655 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,851 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,100,000 after acquiring an additional 313,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,239,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after acquiring an additional 99,191 shares during the period. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.61. 1,688,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,563. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

