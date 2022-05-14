Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Down 44.5% in April

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the April 15th total of 734,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 127.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 166.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 135,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 22.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 55,253 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNGX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 436,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,652.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

