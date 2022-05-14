SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGCGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SLGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SomaLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:SLGC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,961. SomaLogic has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $14.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SomaLogic will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

See Also

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.