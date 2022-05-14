Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. “

Get Sonendo alerts:

SONX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonendo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Sonendo stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonendo (SONX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.