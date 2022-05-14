Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the April 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SONN remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,576. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 629,752 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Campion Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

SONN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

