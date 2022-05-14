Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Down 41.6% in April

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the April 15th total of 76,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

SOHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,585. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

