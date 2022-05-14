Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
SOHO stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.
SOHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
