Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

SOHO stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

SOHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.