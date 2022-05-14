Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 36.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director David J. Tooley acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.38 per share, for a total transaction of $190,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,153,686.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.
About Southern Missouri Bancorp (Get Rating)
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.
