Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

