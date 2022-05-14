Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,770 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SQ opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of -560.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

