SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

SSEZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 2,200 ($27.12) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.93) to GBX 2,100 ($25.89) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $22.60. 32,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. SSE has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

