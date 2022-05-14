St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Update

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

St Barbara stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. St Barbara has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

