Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 72,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

STAF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 118,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,670. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

