Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK opened at $121.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $117.53 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

