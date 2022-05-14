Stantec (NYSE:STN) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Shares of STN stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 147,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $58.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

