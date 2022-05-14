Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.62.

Shares of STN stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.20. 147,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $58.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 40.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

