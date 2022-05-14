Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.62.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 147,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,252. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 40.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

