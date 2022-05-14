Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.1 days.

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

STLJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

