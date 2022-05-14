Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.