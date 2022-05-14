Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

SCM opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

