STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) PT Raised to C$7.50

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNVVF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

