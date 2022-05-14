Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $1.87 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $139.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 130,494 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,770 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

