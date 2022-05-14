Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.