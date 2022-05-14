Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $21.06 on Friday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.05 million. Sterling Check’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Check by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 556,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,172,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

