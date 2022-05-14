Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the April 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.44 ($25.72).

Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.57 ($0.60) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €15.32 ($16.13). 217,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 27.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.40. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($14.05) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($30.72).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.12). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

