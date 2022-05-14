Stifel Nicolaus Lowers GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$60.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

