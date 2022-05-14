StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

StoneCo stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.36.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

