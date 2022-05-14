STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lesovitz purchased 23,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,906.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,906.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $52,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,214 shares of company stock valued at $101,545. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 522,947 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 37.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. 3,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,236. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

