Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SCAQW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,701. Stratim Cloud Acquisition has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.06.

